HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Police are pleading with the public to use their text-a-tip system. Police said they need the public's help after several shootings in the city that damaged both Police and private property.
Homestead Avenue in Holyoke is a fairly busy area. You’ve got a school down one street and the Holyoke shopping mall. It’s also been the scene of two drive-by shootings, according to Holyoke Police.
"This is the second time there’s been a drive-by shooting at this residence. The last one was maybe between three to six weeks ago," said Captain Matthew Moriarty of the Holyoke Police Department.
One of two drive-by shootings on Homestead Ave occurred earlier this week. It left not only wreckage behind, but also evidence.
"Approximately, there’s 12 casings," said Captain Moriarty.
Captain Moriarty said state labs routinely run ballistics and evidence from shootings. But in the short term, officers are asking those with any information to use their anonymous text-a-tip line.
"People are very concerned of their personal safety, in this is a fantastic and completely safe way for these residents to stand up for themselves," said Captain Moriarty.
A pattern of gun violence that affected their officers too. Over the weekend, a cruiser was shot at while an officer was inside. No one was hurt and Mass. State Police helped with the investigation.
Moriarty noted different ammunition was used, but they had to deal with the same emotional fallout as the residents they're working to protect.
"How's the officer who was shot at doing?" we asked.
"He’s doing well he’s on a few days off just to recuperate. Physically he’s fine and we’ve checked in with him a few times so far so good," said Captain Moriarty.
If you know anything about any of these incidents you’re encouraged to contact Holyoke Police at (413) 322-6900. To utilize the anonymous text-a-tip, text "crimes" (274637), type "solve" and then your message.
