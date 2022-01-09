Wilfredo Dejesus

Image: Holyoke Police Department

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Holyoke Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspected gunman.

45-year-old Wilfredo DeJesus, of Holyoke, fled a shots fired scene on the area of Elting Circle Sunday morning. Police say DeJesus should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police tell Western Mass News when officers arrived on scene, neighbors directed police to the shooting victim, who had a gunshot wound to his abdomen area. 

Officers immediately provided first aid and requested an ambulance. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

Anyone with information on DeJesus' whereabouts is asked contact the  Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at (413)322-6900 or utilize Text at Tip.

