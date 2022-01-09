HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Holyoke Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspected gunman.
45-year-old Wilfredo DeJesus, of Holyoke, fled a shots fired scene on the area of Elting Circle Sunday morning. Police say DeJesus should be considered armed and dangerous.
Police tell Western Mass News when officers arrived on scene, neighbors directed police to the shooting victim, who had a gunshot wound to his abdomen area.
Officers immediately provided first aid and requested an ambulance. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.
Anyone with information on DeJesus' whereabouts is asked contact the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at (413)322-6900 or utilize Text at Tip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.