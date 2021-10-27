HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--One man was sent to the hospital with a nonfatal gunshot wound after being found by Holyoke Police in the area of Maple Street and Chestnut Street this past Sunday evening.
Police told Western Mass News that an officer on patrol reported hearing gunshots in the Chestnut and Sargent Street area and calls came into the Holyoke Police station. Another officer arriving on scene was flagged down by a resident and was informed of a male gunshot victim in the alley between Maple and Chestnut Street, according to police.
The victim, Roland Garcia, was later brought to a local hospital where he received surgery for his injury.
The Holyoke Criminal Investigation Bureau is investigating the cause of the shooting. Holyoke Police ask that anyone with information call their department's Criminal Investigation Bureau at (413) 322-6900.
