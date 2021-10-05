Police lights siren generic
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A search for a suspect is underway near the Muller Bridge in Holyoke.

Captain Moriarty of the Holyoke Police Department confirmed to Western Mass News that it is a "Search for a domestic violence suspect."

State Police units are also on scene assisting with the search.

When Western Mass News crews arrived, the scene was clear.

(2) comments

angrybananapeel
angrybananapeel

its holyoke. he got a few hours

angrybananapeel
angrybananapeel

hope he gots his mask

