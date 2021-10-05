HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A search for a suspect is underway near the Muller Bridge in Holyoke.
Captain Moriarty of the Holyoke Police Department confirmed to Western Mass News that it is a "Search for a domestic violence suspect."
State Police units are also on scene assisting with the search.
When Western Mass News crews arrived, the scene was clear.
(2) comments
its holyoke. he got a few hours
hope he gots his mask
