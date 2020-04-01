Local businesses across western Massachusetts are struggling to stay afloat amid the coronavirus outbreak.
While the ‘stay-at-home’ advisory is still in effect, dine-in restaurants have had to come up with creative ways to stay busy.
“I’m thinking what I can do because everyone is panicking because everyone is at home. What is something different can I do,” said Gurninder ‘Tony’ Dhaliwal, owner of Dino’s Pizza in Holyoke.
Dhaliwal is stepping up offering free meals and deliveries to those who need it most.
“So I just clicked idea in my brain. Older people can’t go out for shopping. They are stuck at home and I said anyone over 60, give me a call. I’ll bring a meal to you,” Dhaliwal explained.
So far, Dhaliwal, his wife, and one of his employees have cooked and served 500 meals for the western Massachusetts community.
“Right now, we need to spread love. We need to help each other and hold each other’s hands. That’s how we get away from this virus. This virus cannot do nothing to us if we are together,” Dhaliwal added.
Those in need have relied heavily on them to get through this difficult time.
“A lady named Lynn…I went to her home and delivered the mean and she was so happy and now, she asks me, she’s by herself, alone. She has nobody and I said ‘Whenever you need it, you just call me.’ She doesn’t call me every day. She calls me every other day,” Dhaliwal noted
Dhaliwal told Western Mass News some paying customers have donated money, but instead of putting it towards the pizza place, it goes right back to the community.
“I have $90. I put some money in my pocket and I made about 50-55 baked ziti. I went down Appleton, High Streets. There was a homeless people stand and I give them those meals,” Dhaliwal said.
Dhaliwal explained his Sikh religion is the reason behind his giving heart. He said being selfless and giving back is what they are supposed to do.
“I don’t care if I have food at home. Say I have food for one month…if I can have that food to spread with other families can eat for 15 days and we will be okay,” Dhaliwal said.
Dhaliwal wanted everyone to know that he will be there for the community no matter what.
“Any kids who can’t afford pizza and they are stuck at home, call my number – (413) 320-5042 - and anybody elderly who can’t go out to get milk or bread, call us,” Dhaliwal said.
