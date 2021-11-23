Holyoke arson car fire 112321

Photo provided by Holyoke Police

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have arrested a Holyoke man accused of arson.

Holyoke Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty said that 32-year-old Reinaldo Andino intentionally set a vehicle on fire in the area of Race and Spring Streets Monday night around 6:50 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a Honda Pilot engulfed in flames.

Reinaldo Andino Holyoke arrest 112321

Photo provided by Holyoke Police

Officials said that residents openly gave information to investigating officers about the suspect.

Andino was arrested and charged with burning a motor vehicle.

An investigation is ongoing.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.