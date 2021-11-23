HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have arrested a Holyoke man accused of arson.
Holyoke Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty said that 32-year-old Reinaldo Andino intentionally set a vehicle on fire in the area of Race and Spring Streets Monday night around 6:50 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a Honda Pilot engulfed in flames.
Officials said that residents openly gave information to investigating officers about the suspect.
Andino was arrested and charged with burning a motor vehicle.
An investigation is ongoing.
