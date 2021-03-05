HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Three men are facing drug charges following a police search on Thursday.
Authorities told Western Mass News the warrant was executed alongside the FBI Western Mass. Gang Task Force.
Christopher Wallace, 35, of Chesterfield is being held without bail.
Michael Lopez, 35, of Holyoke is being held on $10,000 bail and Edwin Matta, 54, is being held on $20,000 bail.
Police recovered over 1,200 bags of heroin, $59,000 cash, and other drug paraphernalia from the house.
