HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Holyoke are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of using stolen credit cards at the Holyoke Mall.
Lt. Jim Albert of the Holyoke Police Department tells us that the individual that's pictured allegedly bought over $4,500 worth of items from the Target store in Holyoke.
We're told this incident took place on June 20.
A license plate of the alleged vehicle involved has not yet been provided.
If you recognize the pictured individual or the vehicle, you are asked to contact the Holyoke Police Department at 413-322-6900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.