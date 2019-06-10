Holyoke Police asking for public's help in identifying pair of alleged vacuum thieves.

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Holyoke are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects who allegedly stole a vacuum cleaner.
Lt. Jim Albert of the Holyoke Police Department tells us that the pictured suspect, who is wearing the baseball hat, ran out of the Target store in the Holyoke Mall with a Dyson vacuum cleaner on May 24.
When a Loss Prevention officer attempted to stop the suspect from leaving the property, the suspect struck the officer, causing him to fall the ground.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Holyoke Police Detectives Unit at 413-322-6940.
