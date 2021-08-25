This all happened Tuesday morning.

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A man has been arrested after police say he rammed his car into a police blockade and led officers on a chase through the flats.

Officers were able to apprehend 34-year-old Jose Antonio Feliciano after he abandoned his car on Lyman street.

Police had a warrant out for his arrest and also recovered a firearm and crack cocaine.

He's now facing several additional charges, including reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

