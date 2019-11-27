HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An arrest has been made following a police chase from Holyoke into Chicopee Monday morning.
33-year-old, James Martin who lives in Chicopee, allegedly led Holyoke police officers on a pursuit from Holyoke into Chicopee around 8:30 a.m. in the morning Monday.
"Our dispatch received a radio report of a vehicle pursuit by Holyoke Police coming into Chicopee. We were informed the suspect was in a stolen vehicle," says Officer Mike Wilk with the Chicopee Police Department.
The vehicle Martin was in reportedly ended up crashing in Chicopee in the area of Yelle Street and Montgomery, near the Holyoke Bridge.
"The suspect vehicle, a blue pickup, had crashed into a silver SUV. The operator of the SUV had minor injuries and was transported for medical care," notes Wilk.
Following an investigation, Martin was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries he sustained in the crash.
Martin was charged with the following:
-Receiving Stolen Property +$1200
-Leave Scene of a Personal Injury Crash
-Operate w/Suspended License, Subsequent Offense
-Negligent Operation
-Fail to Stop for Red Lens
-Marked Lanes Violation
-(9)Warrants, including Car Jacking
We're told he was booked at the Chicopee Police Department and held without bail.
