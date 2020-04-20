HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local police department is stepping up a second time to help seniors during the coronavirus pandemic.
Hand sanitizer, toilet paper, and paper towels are all necessities that are tough to find in local grocery stores since the coronavirus outbreak began.
A couple weeks ago, the Holyoke Police Department saw a need to help seniors get these items and began a week-long collection drive at the Holyoke Senior Center.
Holyoke Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty told Western Mass News it was a top priority.
"It was done for the need of our seniors and we're aware like everyone else how difficult is for them to get out during good times, nevermind the times that we're dealing with now,” Moriarty said.
The first go-around, Holyoke Police distributed over 200 bags of supplies to WestMass Eldercare, but Moriarty said the need is still there.
They kicked off a second week-long collection drive on Monday.
Moriarty explained what they're looking for the most.
“The paper towels went really quick and it seems to be the item and demand right now, that and Lysol spray,” Moriarty noted.
While many are coming to the senior center to donate, the Holyoke Police Department has added a new way for the people to contribute.
“A Venmo has been created for this event: Holyokepal,” Moriarty explained.
Anyone can donate money to that Venmo account – Holyokepal - and it will go directly to support seniors.
As a final step, Moriarty said before the supplies are handed out, they are sanitized.
“Once the supplies are received, they go through a decontamination process...they're wiped down, sprayed down. We do everything possible to make sure they're fully clean before they're brought to WestMass Eldercare,” Moriarty noted.
For more information on how you can donate, CLICK HERE
