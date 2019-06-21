HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Several people are under arrest after investigators work to cut down street violence in Holyoke.
Holyoke Police Lt. Jim Albert said that on Thursday, members from their department, as well as the DEA, FBI Gang Task Force, and Mass. State Police, conducted an operation in the city.
"This initiative was implemented to curb street violence in high crime areas of the city," Albert explained.
In total, eight arrests were made over the span of approximately three hours.
An investigation into drug activity on South Bridge Street led to the arrests of 28-year-old Moises Santana of Holyoke and 46-year-old Nelson Vazquez, who police said is homeless. Both men are charged with distribution of a Class A substance and conspiracy to violate drug law.
Police also arrested 34-year-old Daniel Williamson of Southampton for failure to stop or yield, possession of a Class B substance, and trespassing.
Albert noted that Williamson paid his bail and was released, but was arrested less than two hours later on Elm Street for drinking in public.
Authorities also Marc Bastein, 36, of Holyoke, Joseph Jamroz, 39, of Chicopee, and Jessica Rewa, 31, of Ludlow on trespassing charges.
Bastein and Rewa are also charged with possession of Class A and B substances, trespassing, and suspended drivers license.
