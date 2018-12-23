HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A gunshot victim showed up at the ER at Holyoke Medical Center today, police confirm.
Holyoke Police Lt. McCoy tells Western Mass News they are investigating and were notified that the male victim was brought to the ER by someone who knew him. The extent of their relationship is unknown at this time.
Police are focusing their investigation on Appleton and Oak Streets where they believe the shooting happened.
No word yet if any evidence has been found.
We're told the victim is a man.
Officers were first notified about the shooting around noontime. According to Lt. McCoy, the man was shot in the arm and the bullet possibly went through his arm and into the chest cavity area.
He has since been transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield for treatment of his injuries. His current condition wasn't immediately available.
Western Mass News has learned that police are reviewing some street cameras as part of their investigation.
We will continue to follow this story and as soon as more information comes into our newsroom we'll update this story.
