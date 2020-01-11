Holyoke Police, Hampden Co. D.A. investigating after home was struck by gunfire.

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating a third act of violence that occurred in the city of Holyoke on Saturday.
Lt. Jim Albert of the Holyoke Police Department tells us that officers responded to 360 Jarvis Avenue around 8:00 Saturday night for a report of shots fired.
Officers arrived to find that a home had been shot multiple times, but at this time, there are no known victims.
The shooting occurred not too far away from where a male had been shot and killed on Sargeant Street, but Lt. Albert says that it is unclear if these shootings are connected.
These incidents remain under investigation by the Holyoke Police Department and the Hampden County District Attorney's office.
