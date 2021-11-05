HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--On Friday, several police officers were recognized for their heroic actions back in July, during a deadly attack against a social worker.
Police Department Officials said the actions of those responding officers saved the life of that social worker and kept the suspect from harming himself further.
Western Mass News caught up with the father of John McCoy, one of the recipients of the life savings award. A retired police officer himself, Michael McCoy told Western Mass News he couldn't be more proud of his son, who's only been on the force for one year.
"I was happy to hear the department is recognizing the job that these guys do every day sometimes you know they do a lot of things that go unrecognized and it's good for morale and it's good for them to know that they're appreciated," said McCoy.
Now the Life Savings Award is presented to a department member who has performed an act with disregard to personal safety that results in saving a life. Several officers also received the medal of honor for their actions during that incident, which is the second-highest honor a department member can receive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.