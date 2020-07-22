HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating after an afternoon stabbing in Holyoke.
Holyoke Police Lt. Jim Albert told Western Mass News that a male victim was stabbed in the area of 308 Walnut Street early Wednesday afternoon.
The victim, who was stabbed once in the abdomen, was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.
The investigation remains active and ongoing.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have mor information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.