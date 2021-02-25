HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Holyoke Police Department is seeking your help, after an armed robbery at the Holyoke Mall.
Investigators said around noon Wednesday, a female wearing a gray hoodie entered Sunglass Hut, near Target. She allegedly flashed a knife and demanded money from the cash register.
The employee complied and the female suspect fled the store. The employee was not injured.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Holyoke Police at (413) 322-6940.
