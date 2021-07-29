Police Generic 012520

(photo MGN-online)

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are looking for the person responsible for shooting at a Holyoke apartment Wednesday night before driving away.

According to Holyoke Police, officers responded to a call for shots fired in the area of 21 Bowers Street around 11 p.m. yesterday.

Investigators said that a second floor apartment at 42 Mosher Street had been struck with at least one bullet that entered the living room through a window.

Several spent casings were found nearby.

No one was inured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Holyoke Police at (413) 322-6900 or 'Text-A-Tip' to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE, your message including the city and town, and send.

