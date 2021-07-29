HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are looking for the person responsible for shooting at a Holyoke apartment Wednesday night before driving away.
According to Holyoke Police, officers responded to a call for shots fired in the area of 21 Bowers Street around 11 p.m. yesterday.
Investigators said that a second floor apartment at 42 Mosher Street had been struck with at least one bullet that entered the living room through a window.
Several spent casings were found nearby.
No one was inured.
Anyone with information is asked to call Holyoke Police at (413) 322-6900 or 'Text-A-Tip' to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE, your message including the city and town, and send.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.