Holyoke Police investigating report of shots fired, stabbing on Commercial St.

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Police responded to a report of shots fired on 37 Commercial Street early Saturday morning.
Officer Brian Boru of the Holyoke Police Department tells us that detectives were on scene around 1:00 a.m. and found "projectiles" in the vicinity.
Police are also investigating a stabbing that was reported around the same time on Commercial Street.
Officials have not stated whether these two investigations are related, but did determine that four shots were fired.
No injuries have been reported yet, and no arrests have been made.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
