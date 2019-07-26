HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in Holyoke are investigating the reported kidnapping of a woman.
Holyoke Police said that the incident occurred at an ice cream shop around 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Authorities are looking for a blue Toyota car with Mass. plates: 9DD-119. They are also looking for two suspects.
No other information about the woman or the suspects of the vehicle was immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call Holyoke Police at (413) 536-6431
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.