HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating a morning shooting in Holyoke.
Holyoke Police Lt. Cournoyer said that officers were called to the area of Beech Street and Sargeant Streets around 8:15 a.m. Friday.
A victim was taken to Holyoke Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Western Mass News has a crew heading to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.
