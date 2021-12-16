HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Holyoke Police are investigating a stabbing outside the Holyoke Mall on Wednesday night that police said started with the purchase of a pair of sneakers.
This stabbing happened just days before Christmas where last-minute gift shopping is in full swing.
Holyoke Police told Western Mass News a Springfield man said he and his friends were attacked by three people twice and one attacker was a juvenile who had a knife.
Police found the Springfield victim outside of Pizzeria Uno with injuries in his lower rib cage around 8:00 Wednesday night.
Police said the juvenile who had the knife also had an injury in his head.
Both are in stable condition.
The victim told police the attack began in EBLens when he and his friends were buying sneakers. The juvenile pulled out the knife and threatened to stab someone.
The second fight happened when that group was leaving the mall and the Springfield man was stabbed.
The juvenile is now facing assault charges.
This happened at the mall just a month after an elderly woman was robbed outside of Macy's.
The two men in that incident who were eventually caught and arrested grabbed her purse, pushed her to the ground and said “Sorry but this is a robbery.”
the 81-year-old woman suffered a broken arm and needed surgery.
The timing of both incidents falling around when holiday shopping is at its peak.
The stabbing is under investigation. The Holyoke Mall declined to make a statement. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police.
