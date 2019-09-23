HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in the Paper City are looking for those involved in a series of break-ins.
Holyoke Police Capt. Jim Albert said that a string of recent daytime breaking and entering incidents have taken place in the Ward 3 / Elmwood area of the city.
Residents of that area are being urged to contact police immediately if anything suspicious is seen, so they may respond as quickly as possible to investigate.
Albert said that they were able to recently arrest a suspect in a series of slashed tires in Ward 3 because police were contacted immediately and those residents assisted police in their investigation.
Albert said that Holyoke Police Chief Manny Febo has ordered additional patrols and details to the area, as well as added investigators to follow up on the incidents.
Anyone with information is asked to call Holyoke Police at (413) 322-6900 or (413) 322-6940.
