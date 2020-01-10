HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An investigation is underway in Holyoke after the body of a man with gunshot wounds was found this morning near South Bridge Street.
This is the second shooting in that area within a day.
The district attorney's office is now investigating after authorities say a maintenance worker found the body of a 21-year-old man this morning.
Holyoke Police tell us the victim was found shot several times.
Officials say they are not exactly sure when this shooting happened.
Investigators were in the neighborhood for most of the day and say they are also looking at surveillance video captured in the area as part of this investigation.
This shooting victim was found around 10:00 this morning near South Bridge and Sergeant Streets in Holyoke.
In a separate investigation, authorities responded to another shooting at 6:45 last night near Main and Sargeant Streets.
These two scenes very close to each other.
Police say, in last night's case, a 22-year-old man went to the hospital after being shot in the leg.
Police tell Western Mass News they are now trying to determine if these two shootings are at all related.
We'll bring you new information on both of these cases as we get it both on air and online.
