HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Holyoke Police are investigating two shots fired incidents from over the weekend.
They said on Saturday, officers were called to the area of 310 Walnut Street for a report of shots fired. Officers arrived and found shell casings and residents told police that a nearby apartment had a bullet hole in a window. A subsequent investigation found a bullet hole in a bedroom.
Residents reported to police that there was an exchange of gunfire on the street, during which an unoccupied car was hit.
Then on Sunday, officers responded to Sargeant Street for another call of shots fired. Police found that an apartment had its window shot out and a bullet hole was found in the wall of a child's room.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Holyoke Police criminal investigation bureau at (413) 322-6900 or 'Text-A-Tip' to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type your tip, include that it's for Holyoke, and hit 'Send'.
