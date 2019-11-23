Holyoke Police issues warning to public after responding to multiple overdoses on Friday.

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM0 - Police in Holyoke and Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni are issuing a warning to the public after officials responded to several reports of overdoses on Friday.
According to Lt. Jim Albert of the Holyoke Police Department, officials responded to nine reported overdoses within a sixteen-hour period on Friday, November 22.
Of those nine, first responders were able to save the lives of eight individuals.
Unfortunately, one person has died.
Authorities believe that the nine individuals had consumed heroin that was labeled 'POWER'.
Residents are asked to avoid these bags of heroin at all costs.
The Holyoke Police Department and Mass State Police Detectives are continuing to investigate the source of the heroin bags.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Holyoke Police Department at 413-322-6900.
