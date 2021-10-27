HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is under arrest following a traffic stop last night in Holyoke.
Holyoke Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty said that an officer saw the registration for a stolen BMW on around 11 p.m. Tuesday. The officer pulled over the car on Appleton Street and he spoke with the driver, identified as 24 year-old Christian Alvarez of Holyoke.
Alvarez’s license was reportedly suspended and he was placed under arrest.
Moriarty added that a loaded handgun was located during a search of the vehicle.
Alvarez is facing several charges including operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without a FID, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, unregistered motor vehicle, and improper storage of a firearm.
