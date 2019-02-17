HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Holyoke police are investigating an overnight shooting involving a 19-year-old male.
Police officers were first notified about the victim at 12:51 a.m. as he was being driven to the hospital by a friend.
This according to Lt. Usher with the Holyoke Police Department. Usher tells Western Mass News the 19-year-old victim was shot in the upper left arm and was driven to Holyoke Medical Center.
Police believe he was shot in the area of Suffolk and Maple Street.
Hospital officials did notify police that a shooting victim had arrived.
Police say the 19-year-old suffered non-life threatening injuries and has since been released from the hospital.
At this time police are looking for any witnesses who may have seen the shooting.
If you have any information that could help with the police investigation please call the Holyoke Police Detective Bureau at 413-322-6940.
