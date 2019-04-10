Holyoke Police looking for driver that struck & dragged dog, owner.

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle that struck a dog and its owner in the area of Main Street Wednesday night.
Lieutenant Albert of the Holyoke Police Department tells us that officers were called to the area of Main Street around 8:00 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle.
Upon further investigation, it was determined that a 32-year-old Holyoke woman was walking her dog, with the leash tied around her waist, when a vehicle made the turn from Main Street onto Lyman Street, striking the dog.
The dog and the woman were dragged several feet by the vehicle.
The driver did not stop at any point, but the dog and the woman were eventually freed.
The dog is okay, according to Lieutenant Albert, and the condition of the woman that was walking is not yet known.
The vehicle, described as a black, Chevy SUV with an unknown license plate, was last seen heading towards South Hadley by way of the Veteran's Bridge.
If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact the Holyoke Police Department at 413-536-6431.
