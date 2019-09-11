HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in Holyoke are looking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager.
Holyoke Police Lt. Jim Albert said that Destiny Ramos, 14, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Pynchon Road and Homestead Avenue.
"An unconfirmed report later on Tuesday had a possible sighting of Destiny in the Forest Park area of Springfield but that was unfounded," Albert added.
Ramos is 5' 2" tall, weighs approximately 120 pounds, and has dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with 'AERO' across the front, red sneakers, and black pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call Holyoke Police at (413) 322-6900.
