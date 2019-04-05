HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in Holyoke are investigating after a man reportedly tried to grab a student Thursday afternoon.
Holyoke Police Lt. Jim Albert said that a 12 year old female student reported to officials at her school Friday morning that around 4 p.m. Thursday, a "male subject attempted to grab her" in the area of Hampden and Canby Streets after she got off the school bus and started walking home.
That girl ran from the subject and got home safely.
The subject was last seen in the area of Allyn and Howard Streets.
No other incidents have been reported.
Albert added that Holyoke Public Schools are now working with their school resource officers to provide information to families and students and maintain awareness.
The incident prompted one school to put out a message on Facebook.
Dr. Sonia Correa Pope, principal at the Holyoke Community Charter School, told Western Mass News that it was one of their students involved and once the student reported the incident, police were immediately notified, as were her and other parents.
"We want to remind everyone to please be aware of it and be sure that there someone always looking out for the children when they come off the bus," Correa Pope noted.
Albert said that the subject was described as a “light complexioned male, approx. 5’10’, medium build and wearing a black and white beanie cap and gray sweatpants”. The student did note that she did not get a good look at the subject as she ran away.
Holyoke Police are stepping up patrols in the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call Holyoke Police at (413) 322-6900.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.