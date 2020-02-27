HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in Holyoke are warning heroin users about a dangerous change in the drug they've seen recently.
The drug not only has the power to cause overdoses, but it also can create erratic and unusual behavior in those who take it.
First responders said Thursday that they've been seeing this dangerous heroin throughout the city of Holyoke, particularly in the area of Appleton Street. They said they've seen an uptick in these dangerous doses in the last month.
Holyoke Police say they've been tracking an uptick in heroin that's mixed with something more dangerous. Officials said several samples recently tested positive for a "synthetic cannabinoid" - a designer drug that make users act out in violent unsafe ways.
"They’re overly violent, altered, unable to be restrained safely," said Rock Thibeault, vice president of operations with Action EMS.
Thibeault said the problem occurs when they go to a heroin overdose call. He said the victim exhibits all the typical signs of a heroin overdose.
"Unresponsiveness, pinpoint pupils, lethargy," Thibeault added.
That's until the narcan is given by first responders.
"That pulls away the opiate affect and then releases whatever other drug is in there to a more prominent level...They're a danger to themselves, a danger to us, a danger to police," Thibeault explained.
Holyoke Polce said they've seen users attempt to jump from tall heights while in this state and try to run into busy traffic patterns.
Thibeault said there's no reversal drug like narcan to counteract the synthetic drug that's mixed with the heroin, so his team has to find other ways to safely transport their victim.
"They come out in the state and then we have to re-sedate them and sometimes restrain them to get them to the hospital," Thibeault said.
Thibeault said one of the most dangerous parts of this heroin-synthetic drug mixture is that there's no one definitive stamp or nickname on it. He said word on the street moves too fast when a product gets a reputation.
"What happens is one grows and people start hearing the name. Other people who are providing heroin, start using that stamp. It’s Russian roulette and every bag should be considered fatal," Thibeault noted.
Both police and first responders said many addicts have a comfort level with carrying around a dose of narcan should something happen, but they said in the case of this new heroin, one dose of narcan may not be enough to save them from these dangerous symptoms.
