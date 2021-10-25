HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Holyoke police officer is being credited with saving the life of a gunshot victim Saturday night.
According to the Holyoke Police Department, officers were called to 7 East Ct for a report of a gunshot victim.
This was at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
When officers arrived they found the victim suffering from 2 gunshot wounds.
"One wound was to (the victim's) leg the other to his buttocks. (The victim's) wound was bleeding severely; Officer Michael Whelihan used his tourniquet to stop and control the bleeding," explained Captain Matthew Moriarty with the Holyoke Police Department.
Moriarty tells Western Mass News when the victim was transported to the hospital, he was rushed into surgery ..and the tourniquet is what saved his life.
"The Doctor on scene stated the application of the Officer's tourniquet saved (the victim's) life," Moriarty noted.
At this time the shooting incident remains under investigation by Holyoke Police.
If you have any information that could help officers with this case please contact the Holyoke Police Department's Criminal Investigation Bureau at 413-322-6900 or text an anonymous tip to 'CRIMES' (274637) and in the message type 'solve' and then add your tip.
