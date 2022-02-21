HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is facing charges after allegedly hitting a Holyoke police cruiser with a stolen vehicle.
Holyoke Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty said that officers were called to a report of a stolen vehicle on Chestnut Street around 8:15 a.m. Monday.
Approximately four hours later, an officer saw the stolen vehicle and followed behind it from a safe distance while alerting Holyoke Police dispatch of the location and awaiting additional officers to arrive on-scene.
Moriarty added that as a marked police cruiser pulled in front of the stolen vehicle, the officer following behind conducted a traffic stop. At that point, the driver of the stolen vehicle, a minor, allegedly accelerated and rammed the back of the cruiser that was in front of him. Because of that, the vehicle then became pinned between the two cruisers and the driver attempted to flee the scene, but was arrested.
The minor is facing several charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
The officer in the cruiser that was struck was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation and has since been released.
