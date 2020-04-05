HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Holyoke Police Department is requesting toiletry donations for senior citizens this upcoming week.
The donations will be accepted at the Holyoke Council on Aging and Senior Center, which is located at 291 Pine Street.
The police department told Western Mass News that they guarantee that all donated items will be provided to elderly citizens in need.
The public can drop off donations from April 6 until April 10 between the hours of 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
If you would like to donate but would prefer not to leave your home the Holyoke Police Department will pick up the donations between the listed designated hours, if you call the non-emergency number at 413-322-6900.
Donations can include toilet paper, paper towels, tissues, personal hygiene products, incontinence products, hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes and any other PPE.
Police also said they will only be accepting items that are decontaminated and unopened.
