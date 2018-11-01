Holyoke robbery suspects 111018

(Photos provided by Holyoke Police)

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Investigators are looking for your help in identifying suspects in two Holyoke armed robberies.

Holyoke Police said in an Instagram post that two armed suspects robbed the Dairy Mart on upper Dwight Street.

They are also accused of robbing the Dairy Mart near the corner of Maple and Lyman Streets last night.

"The Detectives believe these are the same subjects" in both cases, police noted.

Anyone with information is asked to call Holyoke Police at (413) 536-6431.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

