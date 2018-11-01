HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Investigators are looking for your help in identifying suspects in two Holyoke armed robberies.
Holyoke Police said in an Instagram post that two armed suspects robbed the Dairy Mart on upper Dwight Street.
They are also accused of robbing the Dairy Mart near the corner of Maple and Lyman Streets last night.
"The Detectives believe these are the same subjects" in both cases, police noted.
Anyone with information is asked to call Holyoke Police at (413) 536-6431.
