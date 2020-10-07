HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are looking for your help in locating a missing woman.
Holyoke Police Lt. Jim Albert said that 55-year-old Carmen Feliciano of Holyoke was last seen on Monday near her residence in the area of Maple Street and Jackson Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call Holyoke Police at (413) 322-6940.
