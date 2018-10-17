HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Holyoke police are seeking the public's help to find a missing teenager.
According to Holyoke police, 14-year-old Jasmine Marmolejos has been reported as a missing runaway.
Police noted that Marmolejos suffers with depression, PTSD, and ADHD.
Marmolejos is described as being 5 feet tall, weighs 90 pounds, and has brown hair with a birth mark in her left thigh.
This is the second time Marmolejos has been reported missing this month.
She was found in Springfield on October 11 after she was reported missing by Chicopee police on October 9.
Anyone who has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Holyoke Police at 413-322-6900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.