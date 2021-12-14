HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Holyoke Police are investigating after a hit-and-run call ended in a high-speed car chase Monday afternoon.
Holyoke Police Officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run in the area of Sargeant and Race Streets around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon.
Police told Western Mass News that they located a male victim on Sargeant Street and immediately called an ambulance for assistance. The victim explained that the operator of a blue sedan hit him as he was in the road and ran over both of his legs.
He was brought to a local hospital and is currently under stable condition.
Holyoke Police identified the vehicle as a blue 2016 Nissan. It left the scene, but was observed by a Holyoke Police Officer in a marked cruiser who attempted to stop the Nissan.
The vehicle sped away at a high speed, however the officer pursued due to the seriousness of the victim’s injuries. The pursuit was eventually called off by a Holyoke Police Supervisor. The blue Nissan was later found in Huntington and seized as evidence.
If anyone has information on this incident, the Holyoke Police Department asked that you contact their Criminal Investigation Bureau at 413-322-6900. Citizens may also use Text A Tip, an anonymous messaging system.
