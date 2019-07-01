Holyoke Police seeking public's help following shooting on Cabot St.

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Holyoke are asking for the public's assistance following a shooting that happened on Cabot Street Monday evening.
Lt. Jim Albert of the Holyoke Police Department tells us that officers were called to the intersection of South Summer and Cabot Streets, around 5:15 p.m., for a report of shots fired.
911 dispatchers informed police that a calling party stated that they heard four shots go off in that area.
While this incident still remains under investigation, it is believed that a car had pulled up and began shooting at another vehicle.
Thankfully, no injuries were reported.
However, a passing car was struck twice, unintentionally, by gun fire.
Lt. Albert adds that officers recovered several shell casings from the scene.
As of now, police do not have any suspects and are asking witnesses to the incident to contact the Holyoke Police Department's Detective Unit at 413-322-6940.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
