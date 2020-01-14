HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police stepped up patrols in the City of Holyoke, which is now resulting in multiple arrests.
This is following a weekend punctuated by gun violence and two homicides.
In the last two days, there have been two arrests made by Holyoke police connected to homicide from over the weekend.
But just in the last 24 hours, local police have been working with the FBI Gang Task-force to make two other arrests.
Western Mass News cameras captured this stepped-up policing earlier today.
Western mass news captured this heavy police presence around noon at the corner of Sargaent and Walnut Streets, which is two blocks up from where a 21-year-old man was killed Saturday night.
Police confirmed they were searching a car after reports that a handgun was spotted inside, but they said they did not find any weapons and thus, no arrests.
Holyoke officers have been out in full force, making two arrests as a result of stepped-up policing with the FBI's Gang Task-force.
According to police, it's in response to the violent weekend involving five shooting incidents.
30-year-old Jean Carlos Rivera, accused of murdering 21-year-old Jesus Otero Marrero early Friday morning, pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday after being arrested Monday.
He's being held without bail.
And as of yet, no links between the two homicides, and the other shootings in the city that left two injured, one of them underage.
People in the City of Holyoke told Western Mass News they're scared to even be seen talking about the violence.
Those who didn't want to appear on camera, said they fear for their safety.
One Springfield resident who was visiting a friend in Holyoke didn't want to show his face on camera, but he did speak out about how frequently the two cities are compared when it comes to violence
"You’re going to get comparisons especially with the cities, towns, and cities being so close, you know we should be comparing good things, not the bad things," Springfield resident said.
All the victims from the gun violence over the weekend are under the age of 23, something this anonymous observer couldn't overlook.
"I just think it’s crazy because they’re kids who are so young. When I see the ages it’s like 17 to 22 and it’s...it’s just sad that kids at such a young age are doing this," Springfield resident noted.
Coming up on Western Mass News at 6 on ABC40, we have an exclusive interview with the mayor of Holyoke about how he's responding days after what he's calling "a tough weekend."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.