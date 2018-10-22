HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A seven-week police sting resulted in over 100 people facing drugs, guns, and prostiution charges throughout the Churchill section of Holyoke.
Holyoke residents said that these violent crimes were taking place throughout all hours of the day near their homes, parks, alleyways, and apartment buildings.
As a result, the city council, Mayor Alex Morse, along with Holyoke Police Chief Febo came to a solution with residents and property owners to increase patrols and enforcement to the neighborhood.
From September 5 to October 22, Holyoke Police made 142 arrests, and out of that amount, 105 arrests were involved with the Narcotics/Vice Unit, according to Holyoke Lt. Albert.
Lt. Albert also noted that over the course of the seven-week sting, they recovered:
- 15,622 bags of heroin
- 14 guns
- 98 bags of cocaine
- 26 bags of crack cocaine
"Chief Febo extends his thanks to Councilor Gladys Lebron-Martinez for her community leadership in this matter and for working closely with the police to identify the issues and effectively communicate the problems within her ward," Lt. Albert wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.