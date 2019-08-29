HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Holyoke Police have a warning for residents as they investigate several house break-ins.
The department said in an Instagram post that the incidents have occurred in the areas of Hitchcock Street and Westfield Road and between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Holyoke Police noted that around 1 a.m. Thursday morning, a call came in reporting a suspicious man along Columbus Avenue.
"The male subject knocked on the citizens door and as the woman opened her door the male subject asked if she was married. The male subject left the property after the woman stated she was calling the police," police explained.
The man was described as a white male, 40 to 50 years old, with curly black hair and carrying a backpack.
Walking, marked, and unmarked units have been sent to patrol the area.
Investigators are reminding residents to not leave items in your vehicles, make sure the vehicle is locked, turn on exterior lights, and make sure doors and windows on the residence are locked.
Anyone who notices suspicious activity, you are urged to call 911 immediately if it's an emergency or (413) 322-6900.
Police ask that when you do call, provide a description of the person, including skin color, clothing, hair type, and their direction of travel.
