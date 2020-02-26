Holyoke Police warning residents of potent batch of heroin laced with 'synthetic cannabinoid'.

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Holyoke have issued a warning to residents about a more potent batch of heroin circulating in the city.
Holyoke Police officials tell us that they, along with other Holyoke first responders, have located bags of heroin that have been mixed with a new chemical substance, MDMB-4en-PINACA, which is described as a 'synthetic cannabinoid'.
Authorities say that the batch of heroin has similar effects to that of PCP.
In certain cases, patients have displayed bizarre, self destructive behavior, such as running out into busy traffic and trying to jump from very high places.
Due to the fact that patients don't display symptoms related to heroin use and, in certain cases, have become violent, it makes it even more difficult for first responsders to treat them.
Holyoke officials state that narcan may have no effect at all on the patient.
The deadly batch of heroin does not have a specific name or a label.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.