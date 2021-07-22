HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)---The Holyoke Police Department is warning people about a new vaccination scam. One resident told Western Mass News she may have been the first target.
The woman said someone knocked on her door saying they could provide her with a vaccine in her home. But Police said they have no knowledge of any official organization offering this in the City.
"The lady looked familiar like someone I knew from Puerto Rico," Mayra Martinez of Holyoke said.
On Wednesday, Mayra Martinez of Holyoke opened her door to a woman she thought looked innocent. it turns out, Martinez may have been a target of a new scam.
She said at first the woman said she was the Department of Health having a conversation in Spanish, she then changed her reasoning for showing up at her door.
"The government had sent her to see if we’re vaccinated," Martinez said.
Martinez said the woman immediately offered her household a shot
"Oh the vaccine we can have somebody come to your house," she said.
Wanting to schedule a time to come give them a dose in their home. Martinez asked for a form of ID and the woman refused, then saying she was a community leader.
"It kicked in something wasn’t right because if she’s a community leader I would assume she would know about the community," Martinez said.
Martinez said she seemed to have no knowledge of the City, not knowing about local options to get a COVID-19 shot.
"I’ve been here 5 years I don’t know all the streets but I at least know where the hospital is," she said.
Martinez shared her story on Facebook, warning residents about the strange interaction.
"People were telling me to call the cops which I did call the cops," Martinez said.
Western Mass News also reached out to the Holyoke Police Department. Capt. Matthew Moriarty said in part “The department has not been contacted by any official government agency that they have personnel in Holyoke going door to door. I would say this is a scam and residents should not be opening their homes to strangers."
Martinez said luckily she didn't share any information with the woman, who was then seen knocking on other doors.
"She was giving me the run arounds because of an ID," Martinez said.
Police say not to open your door to any strangers and if this happened to you or happens to you contact the Holyoke Police Department.
