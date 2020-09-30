HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two Saturdays from now, early voting will open in the State of Massachusetts for the Presidential Election in November.
With coronavirus precautions tested during for the primaries, how are communities preparing for even bigger crowds this upcoming election?
Although there is a big push for mail-in voting on Election Day, the City of Holyoke is trying to ensure folks can vote in-person safely and smoothly, and on October 17, Holyoke voters can come to City Hall to cast their ballots.
Early voting and voting on Election Day will be a little different this year with coronavirus still a concern, and as the city plans to have poll workers wiping down areas in-between each voter.
"We did just get a huge shipment from the state of all PPE, masks, hand sanitizer, wipes," said Holyoke City Clerk Brenna Murphy McGee.
In Massachusetts, early voting begins on Saturday, October 17. Folks in Holyoke can go to Holyoke City Hall to cast their ballots. McGee told Western Mass News early voting is the way to go if you’re trying to avoid the long lines.
“I would say if you don’t want to risk waiting in line on Election Day, coming to City Hall during those 14 days at your convenience is probably the way to go," she explained.
Despite the anticipation of waiting in line longer than usual, one Holyoke voter said he has prepared. He plans to hit the polls on Election Day, November 3.
"Nah, there’s never a guarantee. There never has been," said Holyoke resident Charles Croston. "I mean, I waited in line years ago for an hour. So it's just a matter of time.”
McGee said she has staffers ready to go for Election Day, but if you choose to go to the polls on Election Day instead of early voting, expect a wait. She also said typically, on Election Day, they have about 10 voting booths at each precinct, but in a COVID-19 world, they plan to have four or five per location.
“I think if people go to the polls to vote, people might have to expect to have to wait in line," she said. "That line could be outside the building, just for us to prevent too much crowding going on in the polling locations.”
Again, early voting in the Bay State starts Saturday, October 17, and goes through October 30.
