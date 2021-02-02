HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News dug deeper into why several Holyoke city officials, including the police chief, are leaving their jobs.
These officials mostly work in City Hall in both appointed and elected positions.
But how can residents be assured the city will run smoothly during this transition?
Western Mass News is getting answers.
Four Holyoke city officials have announced that they are leaving their jobs or have already left. This all happened within roughly two months' time.
Police Chief Manny Febo announced he will retire in July after completing a three-year contract.
Sandra Smith recently announced she is resigning as city treasurer, an elected position.
City Planner Marcos Marrero also resigned recently, along with the Mayor’s Chief of Staff Mike Bloomberg.
Mayor Alex Morse, who has announced he will not seek re-election in November, said this is the normal course of politics.
“With any transition in administration, I think people start to think about their own futures and transitioning into either retirement or into other employment opportunities,” Morse said.
Morse said for some, the decision followed along those lines.
“Our Planning and Economic Development Director has worked in the city for the past nine years and recently decided to transition out of City Hall,” Morse said.
For Sandra Smith, he said her early resignation from her elected term came following challenges during her tenure.
”You know being the victim of a $10,000 scam in which the city lost $10,000,” Morse explained.
City Councilor Terence Murphy said because of the extended term, he believed the mayor’s announcement that he wouldn't run again gave other city officials a chance to consider their own futures.
“It’s not common, but this is the first time we’ve had a four-year mayoral term,” Murphy said.
Murphy wanted to assure residents the city will continue to run smoothly.
The Police Chief will be replaced by Captain David Pratt. The Planning Director role has already been filled by former State Representative Aaron Vega. And a new treasurer to fill the rest of Smith's term will be announced soon.
“We’ll be appointing a new treasurer,” Murphy said.
Morse also said residents can be assured that city services will continue seamlessly into the next mayor’s term.
“I think residents need to pay close attention to the mayoral election. We already have two announced candidates and they'll be talking about the future of the city,” Morse explained.
