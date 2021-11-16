HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Holyoke Public School students who take the bus to school may be waiting a while before they're picked up Tuesday morning.
According to Holyoke Public Schools, the district's minibuses are running up to an hour late after catalytic converters were stolen from half of the fleet last night.
The mini buses that are expected to be running one hour behind are: 57, 60, 77, 80, 83, 85, 88, 93, 94, and 96. Other minibuses are expected to be 15 minutes late, but could be further delayed as well.
According to Holyoke Public Schools, Dean and Donahue students on Bus 9 will experience at least a 30 minute delay.
Worcester Public Schools is loaning the school district mini buses this afternoon, and they hope to be able to run the buses on time Tuesday afternoon.
Anyone with questions is being asked to contact their child's school directly.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with Western Mass News for the latest updates on-air and online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.