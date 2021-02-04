HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Remote learning was interrupted for Holyoke Public School students Thursday morning.
School officials reported a full district-wide Internet outage just before 9:30 a.m.
Remote students whose teachers are working from schools are being asked to be patient.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a developing news story. Stay with Western Mass News on-air and online for updates.
